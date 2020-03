Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESA, Ari. -- Two Cubs fans from Indiana got some help to reveal the gender of their first baby at a spring training game earlier this week.

Kyle and Megan Zabst from Elwood held a sign up saying "Batter up! Take a swing at our gender reveal!"

Infielder David Bote accepted their offer and swung to reveal the couple was having a girl.

The parents to be say they were pretty surprised to see pink because they thought it was a boy.