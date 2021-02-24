Crispy, Spicy, Deluxe: McDonald’s debuts trio of chicken sandwiches

McDonald’s is adding a trio of chicken sandwiches to its menu starting Wednesday.

The new Crispy Chicken Sandwich features what the restaurant calls a “brand new crispy, juicy, tender fillet made with all-white meat chicken.”

The fast food giant is serving up its new sandwich three ways: Crispy, Spicy and Deluxe.

McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich if for those who want to keep things simple – topped with our crinkle cut pickles and served on a new toasted, buttered potato roll.

McDonald’s Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

For those craving some spice, the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich is served with our Spicy Pepper Sauce and crinkle cut pickles on a toasted, buttered potato roll.

McDonald’s Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich

The Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich is perfect for those looking for a little extra somethin’ in the toppings department– served with shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayo.

This new lineup builds upon McDonald’s tradition chicken offerings like Chicken McNuggets and the McChicken sandwich.

“We’ve heard our customers loud and clear, and we know they’re craving more chicken options,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen.

“We’re confident all chicken fans – from traditionalists to spice enthusiasts – will discover a new menu favorite they’ll come back for time and time again.”

The new Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be available at participating restaurants nationwide via carry-out, Drive Thru, the McDonald’s app or McDelivery.