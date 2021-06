This is a display of General Mills Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Robinson Township, Pa., on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pillsbury is coming through for cereal lovers with a sweet tooth. The company has released Cinnamon Toast Crunch cookie dough and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon rolls.

The sweet treats are heavily infused with a cinnamon and sugar combo, and the cookies are twice as big as other Pillsbury cookie flavors.

According to Thrillist, the cookie dough is edible both raw and baked. The cinnamon rolls should only be consumed baked.

Both items are available for a limited time only.