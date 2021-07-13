Chicken nuggets to join the Popeyes menu

Popeyes has a new weapon in its arsenal as it vies to be the chicken champion of the fast food wars — the chain is adding chicken nuggets to the menu.

According to the company, the nuggets will be made with the same batter used for the chicken sandwich.

“…Our new chicken nuggets are unlike anything you may have experienced before. We aim to show the world once again the magic of Popeyes chicken with our new nuggets. We believe that these piece(s) of crunchy, juicy delicious chicken will have guests question how they ever enjoyed chicken nuggets before this,” said Sami Siddiqui, the president of Popeyes, in a release.

When the chicken sandwich debuted in August 2019, it sold out weeks later across the country amid high demand. The restaurant chain eventually brought back the sandwich, adding it to the permanent menu.

The nuggets will be available to order starting on Tuesday, July 27. Sizes will range from a 4-piece order to a 36-piece order for in-store customers. Those who use the app or order online can get a 48-piece meal.