2021 Oscar winners include a pair of Lawrence North graduates

Tiara Thomas, from left, H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II, winners of the award for best original song for “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah,” pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

LOS ANGELES — Two Lawrence North High School graduates were among the Oscar winners at the 93rd Academy Awards Sunday evening.

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley, who graduated from Lawrence North in 2006, served as executive producer of the short film Two Distant Strangers.

The film won the Academy Award in the short film live action category. Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Duran also co-produced the film. Two Distant Strangers is now available to stream on Netflix.

Another Lawrence North grad, Tiara Thomas, was one of the songwriters for the “Best Original Song” winner.

She co-wrote “Fight for You” from the film Judas and the Black Messiah. The song was co-written by peformer H.E.R. and producer D’Mile.