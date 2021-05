ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — A sign war has broken out in Angola.

A Facebook group titled Angola Sign Wars is documenting the signs of Angola businesses that are targeting one another, all in good fun. Participating businesses include Pizza Hut, KFC, Wings Etc., NAPA Auto Parts, fitt4life, Heritage Club, Scoops ice cream shop, and The Comb Over Barbershop.

Take a look at some of the signs:

Courtesy of Angola Sign Wars Facebook page

Courtesy of Angola Sign Wars Facebook page

Courtesy of Angola Sign Wars Facebook page

Courtesy of Angola Sign Wars Facebook page

Courtesy of Angola Sign Wars Facebook page

Courtesy of Angola Sign Wars Facebook page

Courtesy of Angola Sign Wars Facebook page

Courtesy of Angola Sign Wars Facebook page

Courtesy of Angola Sign Wars Facebook page

Courtesy of Angola Sign Wars Facebook page

Courtesy of Angola Sign Wars Facebook page

To follow the great Angola sign war, check out this Facebook page.