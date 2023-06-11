INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis’ weekend gun violence clock began ticking at 2 p.m. Friday with the wounding of a 13-year-old in the 1200 block of North Tuxedo Street.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, that running total reached 21 gunshot victims for IMPD including the murder of a man in the 2900 block of Station Street, marking the city’s at least 100th homicide for the year and its 90th firearms killing.

In the summer of 2018, the City-County Council passed a resolution declaring gun violence and violent crime a public health danger in Indianapolis when the homicide total in the city stood at 69 on this date with 56 gun killings.

Mayor Joe Hogsett’s most recent proposal to raise the age to purchase a firearm to 21, ban the concealed carry of guns in Marion County, prohibit the sale of semi-automatic rifles and reinstitute gun permits goes before the City-County Council’s Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee Wednesday afternoon.

This weekend, a pair of Riley Hospital for Children Emergency Department doctors published an OpEd piece in the Indianapolis Star begging parents to protect their children and teach gun safety and awareness at home before more youngsters arrive in their shock rooms.

”As of 2020, firearm injuries are the leading cause of death of children ages one to nineteen,” Doctor Matthew Landman, Riley Trauma Medical Director, told Fox 59 News during an unprecedented visit to his Emergency Department a month ago as he quoted recent statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

”It is an unbelievably complex system that is needed to take care of a 12-year-old that is shot,” said Dr. Cory Showalter, Interim Division Chief of Riley Pediatric Emergency Medicine. ”It’s a high-impact moment to talk about key pieces of intervention that families can do.”

One of the weekend’s teenage gunshot victims was the grandson of a member of the Ten Point Coalition who was delivered to Methodist Hospital early Sunday morning.

”This is the second time this Ten Point OG has had a family member shot,” said the Reverend Charles Harrison. “It’s really tough. We’re out there trying to do our part to help reduce the level of violence and we’re talking to people who are most likely to be the suspects or victims but then the reality of it is sometimes it hits home with us. The violence that we’re trying to curb hit home with our Ten Point family.”

Harrison said the city’s anti-violence programs and police enforcement need to focus on what he terms the “200-400 trigger pullers” most at risk for committing gun violence in Indianapolis.

”I have been doing this for 24 years. You can almost predict the kids that are most likely gonna go down that same path,” he said. “It’s who they’re hanging with. It’s the circles that they’re in.”

With the advent of permitless carry last summer, IMPD said it has tracked an increasing number of accidental shootings.

At least three of the four weekend shootings of children are believed to have been unintentional and one investigation led to the arrest of a 16-year-old boy.

“We need the public’s help to put a stop to this,” said IMPD Captain Mark McCardia at the scene of one early morning shooting where a 12-year-old was shot outside of an Airbnb party. “They know when their kids and teenagers are carrying guns and things.”

Harrison said there needs to be an acknowledgment that many Indianapolis children are armed and dangerous.

”Us parents, if we have guns, have to be more careful about securing those guns or keeping those guns away from our kids,” he said. ”We have to secure these guns and have programs that teach people how to do gun safety and maybe because so many kids have guns, how do we train these kids how to use these guns because they have these guns? I would be all for that because the reality is, guns are everywhere, they’re on the streets and a lot of people have them that shouldn’t have them but they have them, and because they have them, let’s train them how to use them.

”That’s where the training comes in. I think that they will train them about it that the bullet is in the chamber, you can pull the magazine out but there’s still that bullet in the chamber and you gotta get that bullet out of the chamber and a lot of people don’t know that and they pull that trigger and that’s one bullet left and that’s why we have so many accidental shootings.”

Saturday afternoon, Mayor Hogsett issued a statement that read, “I share the anger of our community in the proliferation and reckless use of firearms in Indianapolis, and pledge to continue fighting for common-sense gun safety measures to protect our most vulnerable.”

Hogsett’s Republican opponent for re-election this fall, Jefferson Shreve, responded.

“I urge the mayor to be more than angry–I urge him to act.

“I again urge Mayor Hogsett to hire a public safety director…Right now, no one is accountable across all agencies of city government for our public safety—except Joe Hogsett.”

Indianapolis’ 2023 homicide tally is outpacing last year’s running total on this date.

Regarding non-fatal shootings this weekend, by comparison, Indianapolis was only slightly behind Chicago which wracked up at least 26 shooting victims and two dead since 9 p.m. Friday.