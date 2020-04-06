Violent weekend leaves 3 dead over just 12 hours, families waiting for answers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A violent weekend leaves three people dead over the span of just 12 hours on Saturday.

Police were first called to Priscilla Avenue after a series of gunshots left 28-year-old Andre Riley dead in the street.

Just over an hour later, a shooting at a motel on Shadeland left one person injured and killed 21- year-old Dejure Taylor.

Later in the day, police believe a domestic incident outside a gas station ended with 31-year-old Yana Orr shot to death.

“I sympathize with the other mothers. I sympathize because we get traumatized. One day you’re looking at your kid and the next day you’re not,” said Tashawnna Summers.

Exactly one year ago, Tashawnna’s son was beaten and shot at the Kingston Square apartments along Shadeland, less than a half mile from one of the weekend homicides.

His killer has never been caught, making it hard for his mother to heal.

“You know you’re trying to move forward, but you’re at a standstill at the same time,” said Summers.

Tashawnna says her oldest son, Ezekiel Summers, had been asked to bring some syrup to a baby before he was killed.

“I raised him to be a man and to be gunned down because someone was angry and jealous it doesn’t sit well with me,” said Summers.

According to police records, Ezekiel’s murder was the 38th homicide last year. At the same time this year, there have now been 53 homicides and counting.

“It’s going to worse. It’s not going to get better. These kids are cooped up for quarantine, but they’re going to come out eventually,” said Summers. “Everybody is looking to shoot. There’s no emotional foundation to help them deal. They’re just mad at you and they shoot.”

Anyone with information on the weekend homicides or the killing of Ezekiel Summers last year is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.