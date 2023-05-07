INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been another violent weekend in Indianapolis. In the last 36 hours, police have responded to multiple shootings and two deadly crashes leaving seven people dead and four others hurt.

The deadly weekend began early Saturday morning. Police say the first incident happened just after midnight on East 21st Street and Central Avenue on the city’s east side. When officers arrived, they found two adults, a man and a woman, with apparent gunshot injuries. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The next deadly incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 7800 block of Red Mill Drive on Indy’s east side.

Officers found two men, one adult and one juvenile, with gunshot wounds. The juvenile was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, while the second man was pronounced deceased. The juvenile was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. Police say they believe some sort of disturbance led up to this shooting.

The deadly violence continued into Saturday night.

At 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a walk-in person shot report at IU Health Methodist Hospital. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both are believed to be in stable condition. Investigators say they believe the initial incident happened in the 3700 block of Ruskin Place.

Just before 10:30 p.m., police responded to a deadly crash in the 4000 block of South East Street. Once on the scene, officers located one person. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

One hour later, police responded to what is believed to be a fatal hit and run incident on Indy’s northwest side. According to IMPD, a person was hit in the 4900 block of North High School Road. When officers arrived, they located a man lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

And several shootings into the early morning hours on Sunday leave one person dead and two others injured.

Just before midnight on Sunday, police responded to reports of a person shot on the city’s west side about 10 miles north of the airport. This was at the intersection near Rockville Road and North Lynhurst Drive. Once on the scene officers found a man with serious injuries. The person is in critical condition.

Around the same time, police responded to a deadly incident in the 1200 block of East Raymond Street on the Near South Side. Here, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The final incident happened in Broad Ripple Village around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning specifically at Guilford and Broad Ripple Avenue. Once on the scene, officers found one person with gunshot wounds. The victim was awake and is believed to be in stable condition.

If you have any information on any of these incidents. Police are asking you to call Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at (317) 262-TIPS.