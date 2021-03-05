Violent start to 2021 includes 44 consecutive homicides in Indy ruled criminal in nature

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead, and police are searching for a killer after a deadly shooting on Indy’s near northeast side.

The shooting in the 1800 block of Holloway avenue marks the 44th homicide of the year. So far, all 44 of those killings are considered criminal in nature.

According to witnesses, an argument and physical scuffle between three men Friday morning was followed by shots fired that left one man dead, while two suspects ran away on foot.

“Preliminary information leads us to believe there was a verbal disturbance in the street prior to the shots being fired,” confirmed IMPD officer Genae Cook.

So far, the victim killed on Holloway has not been identified, but even the Marion county prosecutor was surprised the case is the 44th consecutive homicide this year to be ruled a murder.

“I have to say I was shocked when I found out it was 44 for 44, because often times we do see a number of non-criminal homicides and we just haven’t had that this year,” said Marion county prosecutor Ryan Mears.

By comparison, over the first two months of last year, 7 out of 41 homicides on the same date were ruled non-criminal.

“It’s almost like a law school exam as prosecutors and defense attorneys as we deal with these cases,” said attorney Mario Massillamany.

Local attorney and former deputy prosecutor Massillamany explains that accidental shootings and cases of self-defense are the two most common examples of non-criminal cases.

“Just because a person dies doesn’t mean we automatically charge someone with murder,” said Massillamany.

By the end of last year, 31 homicides were ruled non-criminal, which is always hard to explain to grieving family members.

“It’s an incredibly difficult conversation to let someone know that they’re going through the tragedy of losing a loved one, the conduct of the person involved is protected by the law,” said Mears.

So far, no arrests have been made in Friday’s shooting. Anyone with information on the suspects seen fleeing the scene is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.