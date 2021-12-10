Violent evening in Indianapolis leaves 1 dead, 2 others wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and two others are wounded after three separate shootings in Indianapolis within an hour.

The first shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Meridian Street. This is right by West 16th Street and North Meridian Street. When officers arrived, they found a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Police say some sort of altercation took place before the shooting. That victim was listed in a stable condition.

Around 5:30, police responded to the 4300 block of Majestic Lane. This is near West 46th and High School Road. When officers arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. That victim was pronounced dead.

Just before 6 p.m., police responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of North Gladstone Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was listed in a stable condition.

We will provide additional information from these shootings as they become available.