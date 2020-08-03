Violent 10-hour span in Indianapolis—police investigate 6 shootings with 7 victims

INDIANAPOLIS — It was another violent night in Indianapolis, and police are investigating six shooting incidents with seven victims in less than 10 hours.

The most recent shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area of 21st ad Sugar Grove on Indy’s near northwest side in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported him to Methodist Hospital in serious but stable condition.

IMPD K-9 searched the area for a suspect, but they didn’t find anyone. If you were in the area and you saw something, IMPD urges you to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Photo from shooting scene on Sugar Grove courtesy of Ryan Liggett on August 3, 2020

The first shooting in the violent 10-hour span occurred at 3:50 p.m. on Sunday when one person was shot on Lesley Avenue. The victim was awake when medics transported that person to the hospital.

Less than an hour later around 4:30 p.m., someone walked into Community Hospital East with injuries from a shooting. IMPD tells us the injuries were not life-threatening.

Around 7:15 p.m., a woman was shot in the 3300 block of North High School Road. Medics transported her to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Two people were shot on Indy’s east side in the 8400 block of E. 34th Street around 7:45 p.m. IMPD says the victims were “awake and breathing” when they were transported to the hospital.

Police are also investigating a shooting involving a person who walked into Eskenazi Hospital with a gunshot wound just before 11 p.m. Police believe the shooting occurred at 16th and Tibbs, but they are still gathering information.