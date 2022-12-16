VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes.

According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot wound.

The child would ultimately die due to the injury.

Friday, officers with the Vincennes Police Department as well as the Knox County Sheriff’s Department were able to locate and arrest 26-year-old Triston Kelley. Kelley has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a level 1 felony.

We would like to thank the Indiana State Police, Knox County Prosecutor’s Office, Knox County Indiana Department of Children Services, Good Samaritan Hospital, Knox County Central Dispatch, and the Knox County Coroner’s Office for their assistance throughout this tragic and heartbreaking investigation. Vincennes Police Department release