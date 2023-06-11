VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — A person is dead after losing control of their vehicle and crashing into a tree in Vigo County.

Deputies with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash at State Road 159 and Harlan Drive around 11 a.m. Sunday.

An investigation into the crash revealed that a Nissan SUV was traveling northbound on State Road 159 north of Harlan Drive when it shifted over to the southbound lane, slid through the grass and crashed into a nearby tree.

VCSO said the driver was found dead on the scene and has not released the deceased driver’s name at this time.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.