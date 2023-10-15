INDIANAPOLIS – A vigil for Gaza will be held on Monument Circle at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Indianapolis, according to the Jewish Voice for Peace-Indiana.
The vigil will be a night of poems and prayers.
To learn more about the vigil please view here.
by: Deja Studdard
