Video shows police officer rescuing Greenfield woman from burning vehicle

Video: Patrolman Crull pulls a woman from her vehicle around the 1:55 mark.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department (GPD) said a woman may have died if not for the quick actions of 5-year veteran Patrolman Blake Crull.

According to police, around 1:30 a.m. on September 9, Patrolman Crull drove upon a personal injury crash in the 4200 block of East US 40.

Crull saw a vehicle had flipped on its top and was on fire.

GPD said Crull ran to the vehicle and found a 36-year-old woman from Greenfield, who was trapped and seriously injured.

After searching for a way to get the woman out of the burning car, Crull was able to pull her through a side window to safety.

GPD said parts of the engine compartment began exploding just moments later.

The woman was taken to IU Methodist hospital with very serious injuries.

GPD identified a second vehicle driver as Arturo A. Casimiro, 46, of Indianapolis.

Casimiro was arrested and booked at the Hancock County Jail where he faces pending charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended.

The crash is being investigated by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.