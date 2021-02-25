Video shows alleged theft suspect wanted by Greenwood police

GREENWOOD––The Greenwood Police Department (GPD) is asking the public to help identify suspects in an alleged theft case.

“We have a rise in thefts in the Greenwood area where someone is distracting elderly customers while they are shopping,” said Detective Scott Cottongim.

“While the customer is being distracted one of the suspects is taking their wallet out of their purse. They then take the credit cards they find and go to other stores and charge thousands of dollars in pre-paid visa cards, as well as other merchandise.”

GPD supplied a video from a February 20 incident. Police said an 82-year-old woman was shopping at the local Meijer and the suspects took her wallet.

After the alleged theft, the suspects ran up charges of over $7000.00 on her credit cards within an hour.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GPD at 317-887-5862.