Video shows alleged armed robbery, business offers reward for info

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating an alleged armed robbery of an east side Boost Mobile store.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched on a report of an armed robbery of business around 6:03 p.m. Sunday, December 27.

The Boost Mobile store at 8154 E. 21st Street reported the incident and provided still images and video from their security camera.

IMPD said the incident was also recorded on an officer’s issued body camera.

An employee reportedly told police that a Black male and Black female had just robbed the store, the employees and a customer at gunpoint.

The employee also stated that the suspects left the business on foot. No injuries were reported.

Boost Mobile told FOX59 that the suspects asked about iPhone 12 pricing when entering the store.

The statement said “both of them were carrying guns and robbed the store with cash in the drawer, employee phone and customer’s phone and a wallet.”

Boost Mobile also said a $500 reward is being offered to whoever helps in finding the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.