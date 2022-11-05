INDIANAPOLIS — A family of nine is without shelter after a large fire heavily damaged their east-side Indianapolis home.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a heavy fire broke out around 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the home in the 2000 block of Sotheby Lane on the city’s east side.

The fire, IFD said, forced the family living there, consisting of nine people, to evacuate out the back door. The family told firefighters they first noticed the fire outside the front door, but said they have no idea how it could have started.

Homes on either side of the house were also affected by a wind-driven blaze, leaving them with slight exterior damage, IFD said.

No one in the family was injured in the fire and one IFD firefighter suffered a slight injury.

The blaze is under investigation, IFD said. The department’s victims’ assistance group is working with Red Cross to find the family shelter.