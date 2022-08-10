EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Witnesses on the scene say a house is gone on the 1000 block of N Weinbach.
Three people have been reported injured. Witnesses say they felt the shaking and heard the explosions.
This is a developing story.
by: Jana Garrett
Posted:
Updated:
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Witnesses on the scene say a house is gone on the 1000 block of N Weinbach.
Three people have been reported injured. Witnesses say they felt the shaking and heard the explosions.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now