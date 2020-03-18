VIDEO: Brownsburg assisted living facility helps senior residents stay connected with FaceTime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Senior living communities and nursing homes across the country are asking residents to isolate themselves because of coronavirus concerns.

A Brownsburg assisted living facility is helping families stay connected with their loved ones despite isolation.

Brownsburg Meadows Assisted Living says their top priority is making sure residents are engaged with their families and the outside community. Employee Erica Hirsch told FOX59 they’re helping residents use iPads to FaceTime.

“We absolutely adore witnessing these residents light up seeing their loved ones,” Hirsch said.

The video shows Helen, a memory care support specialist, help Woody FaceTime his daughter Becky. Don is the other resident in the video. He was was waiting to FaceTime with his wife.