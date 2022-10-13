INDIANAPOLIS — IndyHumane is inviting people to strut their mutts this weekend while raising money to support area animals.

Mutt Strut, IndyHumane’s largest fundraising event, is taking place Saturday, October 15 at Victory Field. This year’s event features a full day of entertainment including costume contests, a Dachshund Derby, a Wiener Dog spray cheese eating contest, a strut around Victory Field and more.

Registration is open for individuals and teams. Individual registration is $40 per adult (age 16 and older) and $30 for youth ages 3 to 15. Children 2 and younger are free.

All well-behaved pets are welcome to attend. They don’t have to be registered. If you want to attend without an animal, you can.

There will be more than 50 vendor booths at this year’s Mutt Strut along with food trucks and adoptable dogs.

The pet costume contest includes categories for most original, cutest costume, owners and pet lookalike, and funniest.

The schedule of the event s as follows:

10 am – Doors open

10:45 am – Opening Ceremonies

11 am – Strut begins

11:30 am – Dachshund Derby

12:10 pm – Wiener Dog spray cheese Eating Contest

12:30 pm – 1:00 pm – Costume Contest

1:05-1:30 pm – Parade of Adoptable Dogs

1:47 pm – Announce the Winner of the Vendor Passport

2:00 pm – Events ends

Visit the Indy Mutt Strut website for additional event details and parking information.