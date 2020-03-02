Victim’s sister pleads for new tips in deadly stabbing on northeast side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A sister is speaking out for the first time searching for answers after her brother was stabbed to death inside his apartment.

The unsolved murder took place last year at the A-62 apartments on Allisonville road.

After being repeatedly stabbed in the head and neck inside his apartment, the victim ran upstairs to a neighbor’s apartment for help. Unfortunately, the 42-year-old bled to death. His killer has still not been caught.

The murder in late October has led to a lot of sleepless nights for the victim’s sister, who had to identify his body.

“When I sleep at night, I wake up because that’s the last thing I see sometimes when I’m sleeping is his body laying there,” said Cathy Peters.

Speaking online from her home in northeast Indiana, Peters says her brother, Scott Reese, was legally blind due to a rare eye condition.

“My brother overcame so much in his life being legally blind,” said Peters. “There was nothing that ever stopped him until this death.”

During the final game of the Colts 2016 season, Reese used a special visor to watch his favorite team play for the first time.

“If you told him he couldn’t do something, he just pushed to do it more. A lot of his friends will tell you they didn’t realize he was legally blind. You knew he was, but you would forget,” said Peters.

Reese lived alone in his apartment. He had no kids and his parents had passed away. His sister was his only immediate family and she doesn't understand why someone killed her brother.

“There’s absolutely nothing. Nobody can figure this out. He got along with everybody and there’s nothing to shed any light on this,” said Peters.

While neighbors reported hearing a fight before the stabbing, Cathy says it’s doesn’t appear anything was stolen from her brother’s apartment and the motive for the murder remains a mystery.

“It’s horrible. I just want answers. I want to know why somebody would do this,” said Peters. “I would just do anything to have some information to figure out what happened to my brother.”

As always anyone with information on this unsolved homicide is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.