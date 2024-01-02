GREENWOOD, Ind. — A family who was inside the Greenwood Park Mall in July 2022 when 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman murdered three people filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Simon Malls and their security firm, accusing them of negligence and failing to prevent the mass shooting.

According to the suit, Kaya Stewart was in the food court with her sister when Sapirman walked out of the men’s restroom with a Sig Sauer M400 semi-automatic rifle and opened fire.

Steward was shot along with four others. Three of the victims, 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, his wife, 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda and 30-year-old Victor Gomez were killed.

Police said Sapirman was then shot and killed by Elisjsha Dicken who was visiting the mall with his girlfriend that evening.

The lawsuit accuses Simon and security firm Allied Universal Event Services of failing to protect Steward, her family and everyone else at the shopping center that day.

The family and their attorneys say Sapirman “fit the well-recognized profile of a potential mass shooter” and should’ve been noticed and stopped.

“It was foreseeable to Simon and Allied that something catastrophic and/or similar to this shooting could occur, particularly because the Assailant was seen, or should have been seen, walking through the parking lot of the mall, into the mall, and into a restroom near the food court while carrying a heavy, long black backpack, then remaining in that restroom for more than an hour while he prepared to shoot innocent patrons,” the lawsuit reads.

According to the suit, no Allied security guards were in the food court at the time of the shooting. It also alleges that no guard checked the men’s restroom where Sapirman was assembling his weapons for more than an hour, which they claim is a violation of the firm’s security policies.

“A guard’s presence in the parking lot, mall corridors, food court, and/or restroom, if noticed by the shooter, may have deterred the Assailant from carrying out the shooting,” the lawsuit said.

Despite what Greenwood police have said previously, one of the most explosive claims in the suit is that Sapirman appeared to be targeting only Hispanic and Black patrons. The suit said he fired several shots over the heads of white patrons and into clusters of people of color.

The Stewart family is Black.

That claim of racial targeting is contrary to what Greenwood Police have said in the past. In a December 2022 news conference, Chief James Ison said there was no proof that the victims were targeted due to their race.

FOX59/CBS4 has reached out to Greenwood police regarding that claim but has yet to hear back.

In an interview, Attorney Greg Laker said the shooting traumatized his clients and left Steward with permanent injuries to several of her organs.

Laker said he and his clients hope to see the lawsuit bring about changes to security at Simon’s properties across the country.

The suit is asking for monetary damages for medical expenses, lost wages and pain and suffering.

FOX59/CBS4 has reached out to Simon Malls and Allied for comment but has not heard back.

You can read the full suit below: