Vice President Mike Pence listens during a briefing on the Trump administration’s coronavirus response. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Mike Pence will visit Indiana Friday to cast his ballot.

The Office of the Vice President said Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will participate in early voting in Indiana.

The Vice President and Second Lady will return to Washington D.C. later in the evening.