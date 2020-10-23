Vice President Mike Pence delivers absentee ballot in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Mike Pence is now one of more than 62,000 people in Marion County who have turned in their absentee ballot.

The VP and Second Lady dropped theirs off in person at the City-County Building in Indianapolis Friday morning.

His visit wasn’t very long but the Marion County Clerk’s Office wanted to make sure it didn’t delay early voters so, they got a little creative. Still, some people were not happy the Vice President took the time and money to come to Indy.

“Oh yea, I made this,” said Lori Perdue, a protester dressed as the fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during the VP debate. “He [Pence] didn’t have to do that; he could have put a first-class stamp on that absentee ballot and saved everyone millions of dollars in security.”

We weren’t able to confirm how much money was spent on the VP’s opportunity to drop off his ballot in person. However, we did find out whether it delayed other early voters.

“The line halted but we did have voters in the room voting,” said Marion County Clerk’s Office Deputy Director Russell Hollis. So, there was not a stoppage to voting.”

The Vice President wasn’t in the building for more than a few minutes and he didn’t say much.

“Do you have any words for us, Mr. Vice President?” asked reporter Kayla Sullivan.

“Great honor, and great to be back home again,” replied Vice President Mike Pence.

Indiana GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer sent a statement saying, “It was great to welcome Vice President Mike Pence home as he joined thousands of Hoosiers across the state who are making their voice heard through early voting. I encourage all Hoosiers to follow Vice President Pence’s lead and make a plan to vote.”

Democratic Party Chair John Zody said, “We encourage everybody to have a plan to vote as well.”

However, Zody questioned why Pence came to Indiana this week.

“In a state that I think they probably expect to win, I won’t say that for sure but I think that was the more interesting part of this visit,” said Zody. “Not surprised one bit that he avoided questions.”

Hollis said he’s proud of the accommodations offered to voters during Pence’s visit. He noted secret service could have shut the building down longer for safety reasons.

“That definitely would have been easier for them but our goal is to make sure that voting is not interrupted so that was one thing that we insisted,” said Hollis.

Early voting will continue until Election Day and starting Saturday there will be satellite locations opening in Indianapolis. You can look up wait times by clicking here.