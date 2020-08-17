Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Evansville Monday.

WEHT reported that Air Force 2 landed around 11:20 a.m. ET.

Sources said the vice president will visit the Lincoln Boyhood Memorial. A media release from the Department of the Interior says the location will be closed to the public Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The release says the closure is to provide security during a filming event. Sources told the Evansville Courier & Press that Pence planned to record a TV commercial.

The closed area includes: N. Mitchell Street, the north end of CR 300 E, the Trail of 12 Stones, the Lincoln Homestead Cabin (Living Historical Farm), and the north parking lot adjacent to the railroad tracks. Areas remaining open include: Flagpole Terrace, the Pioneer Cemetery, the south end of the Lincoln Boyhood Trail, and the South end of the Trail of 12 Stones.

