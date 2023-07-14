INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Kamala Harris to speak in Indianapolis as the keynote speaker for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s 56th National Convention, according to a press release from the organization.

The national convention is expected to have more than 20,000 members in attendance on July 18 – July 23. This will be the first time that the sorority has met as a national group in Indianapolis.

“We are honored to welcome Vice President Harris at a time such as this — a time when more than ever, we must move forward with fortitude and elevate our power for a new era of impact,” said Elsie Cooke-Holmes, the national president for Delta Sigma Theta. “Vice President has worked to break barriers and fight for working families throughout her lifetime of public service.”

The Social Action Luncheon will be focused on awareness of the Sorority’s current legislative priorities and impact on issues such as combating voter rights and suppression laws.

To learn more about Delta Sigma Theta and the Vice Presidents address please view here.