INDIANAPOLIS — A major healthcare and benefits expansion could impact thousands of veterans across the Hoosier state, but there is an important deadline coming up.

Back in August of 2022, the PACT Act was passed, which expands VA health care and benefits for Vietnam, Gulf War and post 9/11 era veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

The PACT Act expands eligibility for some 200,000 Indiana veterans, according to the VA. In Marion County alone, the VA said 15,000 veterans could now be eligible. That includes many veterans who may have been denied benefits in the past.

Gulf War Army vet Kelvin Wade recently applied for the benefits. He joined the Army right out of high school in 1987, serving until 1995. Wade spent 18 months abroad.

“It was a very unique experience living in the desert,” Wade smiled.

Like many soldiers before him, Wade was exposed to toxic chemicals as he served, especially from “burn pits,” which many troops used to dispose of various waste.

“We would burn it,” he described. “Didn’t think twice about it. We would pour jet fuel and diesel and set it on fire.”

Decades after serving, Wade said he began to notice something.

“There were some breathing issues,” he said. “I realized I was becoming fatigued easier. It had an impact on my ability to exercise.”

Wade said he was not sure why he was having those problems at first.

“I’m thinking, I’m still relatively young, why am I experiencing these difficulties? And so I began to make some connections,” he said.

The PACT Act adds at least 20 more presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures.

“What the PACT Act did is, it said look, for these 23 conditions you no longer have to prove a nexus,” said Mark Tunrey with the VA. “Being in theater was enough.”

Turney urges vets who were previously denied in the past to now re-apply.

“It’s very important for veterans to know even if you’ve been denied in the past, you need to refile your claim,” he said. “There’s no way the VA has to go back and re-adjudicate those claims.”

Turney said is important veterans apply even if they are not sure they are eligible. Just as importantly he urges vets to apply by Aug. 9. Claims filed by then will be eligible for up to a year’s worth of retroactive compensation.

“That back pay could be $10,000 depending on your level of service connection,” Turney said. “It could be more than that. I mean for some veterans in the community, that’s live changing money for them.”

Kelvin Wade already applied and said he is thrilled about the impact it will have, but he wants others to do just the same.

“I’ll just simply say, take advantage of this opportunity now,” he said. “It’s important that you take care of yourself and for your family who is also depending on you.”

If applicants do not submit a completed application by Aug. 9, the VA said you can submit an “intent to file” by that date. As long as an application or “intent to file” is submitted by Aug. 9, eligible veterans will receive that backpay.

Veterans can apply for the PACT Act here. You can also call the VA at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711). Mark Turney said veterans can also come to the VA Medical Center in Indianapolis to get help with the application process.

For more information on the PACT Act, click here.