INDIANAPOLIS — The Veterans Day parade returns to Indy for the first time since the pandemic. Last year’s event was canceled due to weather.

The parade is celebrating the Hoosiers who have proudly served, are serving or plan to serve our country.

“Everyone’s role was so important with what they did,” said Joseph DeVito, outreach director for the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs. “They took the time to do that so it’s important to say thanks and celebrate them.”

The Veterans Day Council of Indianapolis is celebrating the Armed Forces and their families with several events today. The parade will start at noon and the general public is invited to attend.

More than forty groups will be participating in this year’s walk, including the Veterans of Foreign Wars, JROTC, high school marching bands from around the area and a lineup of cars.

All of this to celebrate the men and women who have laid their lives down to proudly serve our country.

“Everyone who has served in the military has raised their right hand and took an oath to put the country and citizens before then,” DeVito said. “Sacrifice whatever they needed to do for the time they were in the military. Veterans make up of 7 percent of the population so it’s great to say thank you.”

The breakfast and awards ceremony to honor veterans begins at 8 a.m. inside the Indiana War Memorial. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

At 10:30 a.m., a special service will begin on the north steps of the Indiana War Memorial to honor veterans past and present in tribute to the victories and proud military service of each war era involving the US Armed Forces.

It all culminates with the parade at noon. The route will go south along Pennsylvania Street, weaving through downtown until it ends at Meridian and St. Clair. Spectators can line the route to cheer and say thank you to those who have given their all to fight for our freedom.