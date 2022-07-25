DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – Investigators are searching for the suspects who shot and killed a veteran near his home in Delaware County last week.

“This is just a completely random act of violence,” said Sheriff Tony Skinner of Delaware County.

Friday afternoon, around 2 p.m., deputies were called out to the 12000 block of South County Road 500 West. A wife called 911 after she found her husband shot.

“I don’t call it bold; I call it ignorant. It’s just plain stupid that’s why we will catch them,” said Sheriff Skinner.

Investigators believe 38-year-old Randall Coomer told a couple people to slow down on the road outside of his home and that’s when someone pulled out a gun and shot and killed him.

“It’s a terrible tragedy for the victim’s family. It just makes no sense. There’s no way you can quantify why this happened it’s completely senseless,” said Sheriff Skinner.

Coomer’s wife was too emotional to go on camera but did talk with CBS4 over the phone. She said her husband was a good man and did not deserve this. She said whoever killed him stole her entire world.

Investigators released pictures from home surveillance cameras showing two vehicles detectives are looking for in connection with this deadly shooting: a 2003-2006 white Ford Explorer and a 2014-2016 red Ford Focus.

“Our investigators are actively pursuing every lead and ask people to contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office if you might know something about crime,” said Sheriff Skinner.

This is the first homicide of the year the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Sheriff Skinner wants this family, the community, and the suspects to know his detectives are working this case.

“This crime is a top priority of ours right now, so it’s at the top of the list for us and we are devoting all of our resources to it,” said Sheriff Skinner.

Investigators aren’t stopping until the suspects are off the streets.

“We’re going to find them. We’re most certainly going to find them,” said Sheriff Skinner.

If you recognize either vehicle or know anything that could help investigators, call (765) 747-7881 ext. 445.