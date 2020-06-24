Veteran returns home after year-long renovation

INDIANAPOLIS — A veteran finally got to see his home Wednesday after a huge home renovation.

In June 2019, Kevin Greve was about to lose his house as it was slated to be condemned. Helping Heroes of America stepped up to help out.

“His house was just… It was getting in worse and worse condition, and unfortunately with him being disabled, he is not able to do all of the renovations that his house required,” Natasha Fogleman, the Human Resources Manager for Helping Heroes of America said.

When the organization took on the project, there would be no way for them to know just how long it would take. They rebuilt the veteran’s home, replacing the roof, the walls, furniture and appliances.

The coronavirus caused some delays and trouble raising funds, but the team was determined to get this job done.

“When we took on this challenge we had no idea it would take this long, cost this much but we could not leave his home unfinished,” the organization said in a news release.

Greve said the organization set him up in a home while they did the work. She said while it is going to be a lot nicer, he is anxious about moving in.

“Helping Heroes has been a lifesaver because I’ve been having problems with the Board of Health, and when you don’t have a lot of money, it’s hard to do the work they want,” Greve said. “I know it’s not been easy, because the house is a little bit like I said, showing the age and wear and tear.”

Every year, Helping Heroes of America offers to do-over one veteran’s home. The local community and other organizations offered their time, their supplies and their help to give Greve a beautiful home.