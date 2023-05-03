INDIANAPOLIS — Decades of legislative and community leadership will be sidelined as the result of Tuesday’s City-County Council elections in Marion County.

Veteran councilor Duke Oliver will retire at the end of his term while committee chairs Monroe Gray and Zach Adamson, as well as Councilor David Ray, were ousted by voters.

Adamson served as the council vice president for the latter half of his 12-year term.

Challenger Brienne Delaney defeated Gray, a northside councilor since 1992.

“I’m younger, I’m a female and I’m excited to bring my new ideas to the council,” said Delaney. “I’ve been involved in government for the majority of my careers so definitely know that I bring some institutional knowledge about how the City-County Building works.”

Delaney has served as Director of Elections and as a Marion County Deputy Prosecutor.

“Being a former deputy prosecutor, I can bring that real-world experience to our council,” she said. “It’s been a while since there’s been a deputy prosecutor on the council so I really think that set of years over at the prosecutor’s office will bring a perspective that’s much needed to our council.”

Delaney said she wants to focus on addressing Indianapolis’ mental health crisis and bringing residential development to downtown.

Democrat Dr. Carlos Perkins will represent District 6.

“This is a new seat, there was no incumbent, this was a seat created as the result of new lines that were drawn last year,” said Perkins, senior pastor at Bethel Cathedral AME Church. “I think that gives the council the opportunity to have some new ideas. I think the individuals who were elected last night and are up for the general election will afford their experience and come to the council.”

Perkins said improving the condition of city streets and public safety will top his agenda.

“I think this is a great opportunity to represent the needs of our community, to bring in some new ideas of things that we have heard from our community,” he said.

Jesse Brown, a self-described Democratic-Socialist, credits his defeat of Adamson to grassroots organizing and a pledge to break the “insider’s club” grip on Marion County politics.

Brown said he wants more guarantees of a living wage of $18 an hour on city contracts for all workers, including sub-contractors, and to examine why the Indianapolis Housing Agency has so many subsidized vacant apartments while county residents remain without permanent housing.

FOX59/CBS4 was unsuccessful in reaching Councilor Elect Derek Cahill, who was voted to represent District 23 and will likely run unopposed as a Republican this fall, for comment.

Due to redistricting and the creation of two new districts, council Republicans are expected to pick up at least one seat in the 2024 council yet still be outnumbered by a 19-6 margin.