INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police K9 has been gifted a new protective vest.

According to an ISP press release, the vest will protect K9 Koda from gunfire and knives in the line of duty. The vest was donated by Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a nonprofit group founded in 2009 that aims to provide protective vests to law enforcement dogs across the U.S.

The vest is embroidered with the words, “In memory of K9 Falco, Gary, IN- EOW 7/13/23.”

According to previous reporting, K9 Falco was shot and killed by a suspect during a traffic stop in Gary in July.

According to a release, K9 Koda’s new vest is U.S made, custom-fitted and National Institute of Justice-certified. Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 5,350 vests to dogs across the country.

The number of vests the nonprofit has donated are estimated to be worth $6.9 million. In a release, Vested Interest in K9s indicated that it receives funding from private and corporate donations.

To be eligible for Vested Interest in K9s’ program, dogs must be at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified by law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

Vested Interest in K9s estimates there are about 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S. Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. The nonprofit has indicated that a donation of $985 will sponsor a single vest.

Vested Interest in K9s has reported that each vest costs about $1,800 and weighs around 4-5 pounds. More information about the nonprofit can be found here or by calling (508) 824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s also accepts donations via its mailing address — P.O. Box 9, East Tuanton, MA 02718.

K9 Koda and her handler, Trooper Hunter McCord, operate out of ISP’s Indianapolis district and patrol Marion County during evening hours.