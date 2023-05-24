We are starting off cool this morning with temperatures in the 50s but with dry air still in place, we’ll see them rising quickly after sunup. By noon, we’ll already be climbing to the low 80s. This could be the warmest of the year, so far. We’re forecasting a high temperature of 85°, beating our current warmest of 84° we’ve already seen this year.

Wildfire smoke causing hazy sunshine

A cold front is sitting to our north and will be sweeping through the state later today. Ahead of it, a few more clouds will develop this afternoon. Along with that, wildfire smoke from the Canadian wildfires has been lingering in our sky the past couple days. More of that will be pushed into the area ahead of the front today, so you may notice the sky looking a little more hazy this afternoon.

Turning cooler

We turn significantly cooler for Thursday. Temperatures starting off in the 40s and low 50s will be rather chilly when heading out the door. Winds will be breezy tomorrow and temperatures will only rise to the upper 60s and lower 70s in the afternoon.

Race weekend

We get a new warmup going as we head into race weekend. The weekend is looking really great. Temperatures will be comfortable, humidity remains low and it’s looking dry. We are keeping a close eye on the rain potential for Sunday. With an upper level low lingering in the area, we’ve been talking about a small chance a few patchy, light rain showers could come our way. Latest data shows that area of low pressure being taken farther south, and removing our rain chance completely. This is something we’ll watch closely for any changes.