Very warm but less humid today around central Indiana

Happy Monday! It’s hard to believe that some kiddos are already heading back to school today. The morning is off to a great start with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. While it’s a little muggy out to start the day, humidity will be dropping as we head into the afternoon.

The drier air channeling in today will help temperatures heat up quickly. It’s going to be a very warm afternoon. Highs will rise to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Enjoy the brief break in the humidity. It returns tomorrow and temperatures will be quite hot too. The next couple of days will see temperatures in the low 90s along with rather sticky conditions. Today through Wednesday will be great pool days. By Thursday, rain chances return and a passing front will send temperatures down to more seasonal levels to close out the week on Friday.