Very Warm and Dry Week Ahead

after some clouds and showers moved through overnight, it turned out to be another fantastic day. Lots of sunshine without the heat and humidity.

Here is what Guardian Radar looked like at 3:00am Sunday. Some light showers mainly West and South headed to the Southeast.

By Sunday afternoon, those showers had developed into a line of thunderstorms from West Virginia to Georgia. Still heading Southeast. Mostly sunny and dry weather for all of Indiana.

Cooler and drier air will hold over the Midwest for another day Monday. But then that very warm, and more humid air out west, will head this way starting Tuesday.

With winds out of the East on Monday, we will see some clouds move from East to West into Indiana Monday afternoon. Chance for any widely scattered showers is very slim.

Monday starts cool again and then gets a little warmer by afternoon. But the humidity will be low making the 80 degree high fairly comfortable.

It stays dry for several more days. Lawns and gardens may start to suffer. Considering 83 is the average high for this week, we will end up 5 to 6 degrees above average overall.