We have a steamy Thursday on tap. Today will be a bit rocky with uncomfortably hot and humid conditions along with storms. Some storms could turn strong to severe.

Very hot and humid

Let’s start with the heat! A warm front has lifted north of central Indiana. Air and dew point temperatures are up as much as 15-degrees from where they were yesterday morning. We’re all starting off with temperatures in the upper 60s and it’s quite muggy out. We’ve seen some patchy fog developing and a few isolated locations are seeing dense fog Thursday morning. While air temperatures are expected to rise to near 90-degrees in the late afternoon, we’ll already be ‘feeling’ that hot by noon. Heat index values in the late afternoon are expected to rise into the mid and even upper 90s in many locations.

Storms return

Our atmosphere will be primed for storms this afternoon as a cold front will be moving toward the state. Ahead of the front, showers and storms will be developing. Some could turn strong to severe. Damaging winds, large hail and blinding downpours will be the primary threats, however, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Storms are more favored to be in the area starting in the mid to late afternoon and lingering through the late evening hours.

Turning much more comfortable

Behind the front, the humidity will drop significantly. We end the work week feeling much more comfortable. Friday will be the best day of the week with more sunshine, temperatures in the low 80s and we’ll be a lot less humid. We carry the pleasant conditions on into the weekend with only minor rain chances. The heat and humidity build again next week and we could see a rather hot stretch ahead.