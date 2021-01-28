Very cold temperatures before a messy weekend system

After four overcast days, some much needed sunshine returned Thursday. Although, the sunshine wasn’t able to do much to combat those chilly NNW winds that kept temperatures in the low 30s this afternoon.

Now that the sun has set, the lack of cloud cover for the night will allow heat to escape from the surface more rapidly. We’re heading into one of the coldest nights of the year, so far. The coldest temperature recorded this month in Indianapolis is 12°. That happened on the morning of January 23rd. By Friday morning, temperatures will have dropped into the low and mid teens with wind chill temperatures in the single digits.

The chill will ease for Friday as winds make a shift out of the southeast. It will still be cool but temperatures will rise into the mid 30s. Take the sunglasses again, you’ll need them.

We’re tracking a messy system for the weekend as rain and a heavy, wet snow build into the state late Saturday afternoon and evening. This system will linger through the weekend and into early next week. It will transition back and forth between rain and snow between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning. Stay tuned as we continue to nail down the details of this system.