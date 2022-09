LEBANON, Ind. — Several fire crews are on scene at a towing business in Lebanon, Indiana, where several cars are burning tonight.

Boone County Dispatch confirmed that around 8:45 p.m., a vehicle caught on fire at Zore’s Towing. They said that the flames eventually spread to other vehicles at the business.

Lebanon Fire Department had crews on scene battling the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.