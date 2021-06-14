Vehicle hits man directing traffic on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was injured overnight in a hit-and-run crash on the west side.

Around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, police say the victim was working for a security company that was directing traffic after a water main break in the area of W. Morris Street and Dukane Court near Ben Davis University High School.

Officials say a lane of W. Morris had been closed while crews worked to fix the break. A vehicle that appeared to be speeding then approached the scene. Crews tried to alert the driver to slow down, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

The driver then hit a worker who was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

At this time, police have not released information on the type of vehicle involved in the crash.