Amber Alert for 5-year-old from Ohio Canceled

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio Amber Alert was canceled Friday night after a 5-year-old that went missing Thursday was found safe in Bloomington, Illinois.

Jonathan Lee Stinnett is accused of abducting the girl, who was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. An Ohio Amber Alert was issued for her Friday afternoon.

Courtesy: Jackson Township Police Department

Thursday night, Jackson Township Police Department issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert for the little girl.

She was last seen in the 7200 block of Fulton Dr. NW around 6:15 p.m. with Stinnett, police say.

Investigators obtained new photos of Stinnett inside a store in Knox County, Ohio.

He may be driving a silver 1991 Ford Aerostar SW minivan with Michigan license plates EHL7187.

Stinnett is a white male, around 5’10”, 180 lbs., hazel eyes and brown hair.

According to police, Stinnett is an “associate” of the child’s family.

Police say Stinnett and Ana Grace went to a park near the child’s home.