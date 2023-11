INDIANAPOLIS — A vehicle fire slowed traffic on the south side Thursday morning.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the right two lanes of I-65 southbound were blocked between Gray Road and Southport Road.

INDOT cameras showed large flames shooting from a vehicle at the side of the interstate, although they appeared to be under control by about 5:50 a.m.

INDOT estimated the lanes would be blocked for more than an hour.