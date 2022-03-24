COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire in Columbus Thursday afternoon left damage to several cars and a home.

Fire crews responded to the 4400 block of Mallard Point around 12:30 p.m. on reports of a vehicle fire inside an attached garage.

Once on scene, flames could be seen coming from the garage. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes of arriving.







Pictures courtesy of Columbus Fire Department

Fire investigators spoke with the homeowner, who told them that he was working on the fuel system of a vehicle parked inside of the garage. Investigators determined that fuel had ignited during the car maintenance.

The homeowner said the fire was well involved before he escaped from the home.

Damage to the garage was significant and extended into a portion of the living space of the home. Three vehicles were damaged in the fire.

Damage to the home, vehicles and garage contents was estimated at $200,000. Fire investigators ruled the fire as accidental.