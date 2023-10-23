UPDATE (10/25/20243): IMPD said one man has been arrested in connection to this crash. He faces multiple misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to an apartment complex on Indy’s near northwest side after a vehicle was reported to have crashed into one of its buildings early Monday evening.

IFD units were dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. Monday to the 3400 block of Sherburne Circle near Abney Lake Apartments after receiving reports from witnesses that a man had allegedly driven his vehicle into an apartment building on purpose. IFD’s Collapse Rescue Team also responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported, IFD said.

IMPD is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.