INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have died in a fatal crash involving two vehicles on the east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers responded to E. 10th St. and N. Arlington Ave. on reports of a personal injury accident Sunday evening.

IMPD confirmed that two occupants inside one vehicle have died. A third occupant that was also inside the same vehicle was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the serious crash has also been transported to an area hospital with their condition being unknown.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.