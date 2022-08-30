KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo Police are investigating several crimes in a neighborhood on the southside of the city. A playground is covered in graffiti, on the slides, in the tunnel and even underneath the equipment.

“It’s happening too much and too often,” said Debby Rayn, a neighbor.

Overnight vandals spray painted vulgar pictures and words all over Mohawk Park. This is just the latest crime in the Indian Heights neighborhood.

“It’s costing people money. It’s childish and really, we’re trying to beautify our community and it’s really affecting the neighborhood,” said Major Brian Seldon, with the Kokomo Police Department.

Over the past couple months, Kokomo Police have been called out to the Indian Heights neighborhood on almost a daily basis for some type of disturbance or mischief.

Just last week, someone busted out a car window. Besides the playground, vandals also hit a nearby tree, fences and a camper.

“They just go and do whatever they want when they want to. It’s terrible out here. It really is,” said Rayn.

Even the Indian Heights Community Church wasn’t off limits. A couple weeks ago, a few people pushed in the air conditioning unit and broke in through a window. The pastor tells FOX59 neighbors ended up chasing the suspects away.

“It’s concerning because they get close to home and that’s a no,” said Rayn.

It will take some major work to get this playground cleaned up, while Rayn is hoping this is the last crime her neighborhood has to deal with.

“What do we have to do to get it stopped? What’s the steps we need to take as our community to get that stopped?” said Rayn.

Police are asking homeowners to check their surveillance cameras. If you see anything suspicious, call Kokomo Police.