CLINTON CO., Ind. — The Clinton Central School Corporation is investigating who broke in and vandalized Clinton Central Jr./Sr. High School.

The district said late on April 30, people broke into the school and spread oil on the terrazzo flooring.

Superintendent Jeremy Fewell said the damage done was unsafe for students to go to school.

All classes for grades 7-12 were canceled Monday while custodians, staff and businesses cleaned up the mess. The district said students will be able to return to class on Tuesday.

Fewell said there is an investigation underway to identify all individuals involved in the vandalism. After the investigation is complete, they will decide if and how to discipline the students. The district said the Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office is involved in the process.