Van struck by semi on I-69 while attempting jumpstart, 2 seriously injured

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Two people from Anderson were seriously injured after a semi struck-truck rear-ended a van that was attempting to jumpstart a stalled vehicle in the emergency lane.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred shortly before 1:40 a.m. on Interstate 69 near the 217 mile marker, not far from the Pendleton exit.

Police said two older model full-sized vans were in the far right emergency lane of the northbound side of the interstate when a semi-truck collided into the back of one of the vans. Police said the driver of one of the vans was in-between the two vehicles, attempting to jumpstart one of them, at the time of the crash.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries including lacerations and internal injuries. The drivers were said to be a 33-year-old and a 35-year-old, both from Anderson.

Police said the semi driver was unharmed.