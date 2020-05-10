Van crashes into home, catches fire, and kills driver in Indy

Scene of the fatal accident on Ralston Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is dead after crashing into a home on Indy’s near northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the accident occurred at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday in the 1900 block of Ralston Avenue.

Officials say a van was traveling on 20th Street before clipping a passing vehicle and losing control, colliding into the Ralston Avenue home.

After the collision, the van caught fire, according to fire department officials. The fire spread to the home and caused damage before firefighters arrived on scene and quickly extinguished both the home and the van.

Officials say the driver of the van did not survive, however, and was pronounced deceased.

IFD says no one was home at the time of the accident.

No further information was available at this time.